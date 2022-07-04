Nikshay Mitra: Government initiative to aid TB patients, destigmatize the disease

Picture: File Photo

India experienced a 19% increase in tuberculosis cases in 2021 compared to the previous year. The India TB Report 2022 published this information. The Union Health Minister, Dr. Manuskh Mandaviya, issued this study. The Nikshay Mitra, a government project that enables people to adopt tuberculosis patients and take care of their nutritional and medical requirements, aims to combat the stigma associated with the disease.

Anyone in India can register on a digital portal that the government has developed through a public-private partnership. The goal is to reduce stigma around TB diseases, which can only be accomplished with community support, better care, and adoption of TB patients. In order to raise awareness, the health ministry intends to start this significant campaign on Nikshya Mitra in the upcoming days. So far, 5,900 people have identified themselves as Nikshay Mitra. In this manner, they can also offer TB patients dietary support, information, and counselling.

Covid-19 reportedly had a significant impact on the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) since people either stopped visiting hospitals or were unable to do so because of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Nikshay Mitra has a number of choices for help, including dietary, diagnostic, occupational, and supplementary nutritional supplements. In addition, they can select a support period of one to three years. They can select the state, district, building, and medical facilities. The district TB officer will make it easier to become Nikshay Mitra.

