'Nikon camera with canon cover': BJP's fact-check on PM Modi's photoshopped pic leaves TMC, Congress red-faced

Opposition parties including TMC shared a morphed of the PM, claiming that he was clicking photos without taking off the lens cover of the camera.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicking photos of cheetahs at Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday and marked his birthday by releasing a pack of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country.

While releasing the endangered big cats into the special enclosure, where they will remain quarantined for a month, PM Modi clicked some photographs of the spotted animals on a professional camera. 

Opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress shared a morphed of the PM, claiming that he was clicking photos without taking off the lens cover of the camera. 

“Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness,” Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar captioned the photo.

However, BJP was quick to fact-check the photoshopped image of the prime minister and attacked the TMC for spreading fake propaganda. The photoshopped image showed a Canon lens cover in a Nikon camera, clearly showing it to be a case of poor editing.

“TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee…hire someone better who can atleast have common sense," Sukanta Majumdar said.

Soon after, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar deleted the tweet. The morphed photo was also shared by the local handle of Congress party’s Daman and Diu unit and many other Congress leaders as well.

The transcontinental journey of more than 8,000 km of the eight cheetahs -- five female and three male and aged between 30 to 66 months -- from Namibia began on Friday night.

 

Around 11.30 am on Saturday, as the prime minister operated a lever from the high dais, the sliding door of the special cage below opened and the first of the cheetahs stepped into the special enclosure at the KNP, located in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, as Modi proceeded to click their pictures with his DSLR camera.

