Nikki Yadav murder planned? Accused Sahil Gehlot reveals timeline of crime to Delhi Police

Nikki Yadav with murder accused Sahil Gehlot (Photo - Twitter)

Days after the murder of 23-year-old woman Nikki Yadav, the Delhi Police have reasons to believe that the murder of the girl was most likely not a sudden crime committed by Sahil Gehlot, who was the live-in partner and boyfriend of Nikki Yadav.

The Delhi Police, as per Times Now reports, believe that Sahil Gehlot knew that Nikki Yadav would not react appropriately when she got to know the news of his wedding to another girl. Investigators claimed that Gehlot knew Nikki Yadav well enough to know her reaction.

Sahil Gehlot danced and enjoyed with his friends at his engagement ceremony on February 9 and later strangled his live-in partner and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator following a heated argument, police claimed on Wednesday.

The following day, Gehlot, 24, got married, they said. After his engagement party on February 9, he had gone to meet Yadav at her home in Uttam Nagar, where she used to live with her sister. Nikki’s sister was the last person to see her alive.

During his stay there, Yadav had allegedly managed to convince Gehlot to go on a short trip before his marriage on February 10, they said.

A senior officer said during the second day of interrogation, Gehlot told the police that he was in "double mind" and could not take a decision on whether he wanted to go ahead with his live-in partner or marry the woman his parents had arranged for him.

Narrating the sequence of events, the accused told police that he had left Yadav's residence around 15 days before the incident but after his engagement on February 9, he visited her house in Uttam Nagar and he spent the night there with her, he said.

"Yadav had already made plans that she wanted to go to Goa with him and had already booked her tickets but when she tried booking Gehlot's ticket through a travel application, his ticket could not be booked. So they changed the plan and decided to visit Himachal Pradesh.”

Yadav's body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, four days after the murder. She was allegedly strangled to death with a data cord by Sahil Gehlot, after which he drove with her body in the passenger seat to his dhaba.

(With PTI inputs)

