Nikki Yadav murder: How Sahil Gehlot planned the murder conspiracy with Delhi Police cop, family members

Out of the five people detained for Nikki Yadav’s murder whose body was discovered on February 14, four days after her death in a dhaba’s fridge included a Delhi constable.

Sahil Gehlot, Nikki Yadav’s partner is accused of killing her with a charging cord. According to authorities, Sahil was assisted in planning the conspiracy and hiding the body in the refrigerator of the family restaurant by his father, two cousins, and two acquaintances. One of the defendants, Naveen, is a Delhi policeman and is Sahil's cousin.

According to recent development in the story it has come to light that Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot were married. They both got married in a temple in Greater Noida in 2020.

The relationship was disapproved by Sahil Gehlot's family, who wanted to get rid of Nikki Yadav so that he could wed someone else.

Nikki was kept in the dark when Sahil's family decided to arrange his marriage to a different woman in December 2022.

Sahil killed Nikki on his day of marriage after a three-hour fight over the issue.

"They stuffed the body inside the fridge thinking that it will stay fresh and there would not be any foul smell. No one would be able to suspect or detect anything unusual since everyone would be busy with the wedding for at least three days and later they would dispose her body later," sources in the Delhi police said.