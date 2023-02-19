Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi Police cop ‘hatched conspiracy’ with Sahil Gehlot days before killing

Nikki Yadav with murder accused Sahil Gehlot (Photo - Twitter)

The murder of 24-year-old Nikki Yadav in Delhi has left the entire national capital shocked, with the Delhi Police also investigating the involvement of the family of prime accused Sahil Gehlot, who was the boyfriend and live-in partner of Nikki Yadav.

According to the recent clues detected during the investigation, Sahil Gehlot and his family had hatched the plan to murder Nikki Yadav in the first few days of February, while the woman was strangled by her boyfriend on February 10, the day of his wedding.

The authorities further said that one of the key conspirators in the plan to murder the woman was a Delhi Police constable, who is the cousin of Sahil Gehlot. The cop apparently played an active role in hatching the conspiracy to kill Yadav.

The Delhi Police said that Sahil Gehlot strangled Nikki Yadav and then met at least four of his family members while he was trying to dispose of the body. The family members and Gehlot eventually hid her body in the freezer of their family restaurant.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, a police source said, “They planned to kill her in the first week of February when they came to know Yadav and Gehlot had married secretly in 2021. The conspiracy was hatched so that he could marry the other woman.”

Earlier, it was being assumed that the crime was committed by Sahil Gehlot in the spur of the moment in a fit of rage. Now, investigations are slowly revealing that this might be a pre-hatched conspiracy by Gehlot and his family, as several of them remain arrested.

Sahil Gehlot had strangled Nikki Yadav to death with a data cord inside his car and then hid her body inside a freezer. He had allegedly killed her as the couple argued about Gehlot getting married to another girl while being in a relationship with Yadav.

Recently, Delhi Police said that Nikki and Sahil were not just boyfriend and girlfriend, but had gotten married in 2020 without informing their families.

