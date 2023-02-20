Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot’s father was arrested in another murder case 25 years ago

Nikki Yadav with murder accused Sahil Gehlot (Photo - Twitter)

New twists and turns are arising in the Nikki Yadav murder case, with the involvement of accused Sahil Gehlot’s family now uncovered by the Delhi Police. Now, the investigations have revealed that Sahil Gehlot’s father has a criminal record, and is linked to another murder case.

Sahil Gehlot’s father, who has now been arrested in the murder case of Nikki Yadav, was allegedly involved in another murder case that dates back to 25 years ago. According to media reports, Gehlot’s father Virender Singh was arrested 25 years ago in relation to another murder case.

Sahil Gehlot, father Virender Singh, and other family members are currently in police custody in relation to the murder of Nikki Yadav, who was strangled to death. Nikki Yadav’s body was then stuffed inside the fridge of Gehlot’s family dhaba for 2-3 days.

Sahil Gehlot was the live-in partner and boyfriend of Nikki Yadav, who allegedly strangled her to death after a heated argument about future marriage plans. A Delhi cop has also been named in the murder conspiracy and is currently in police custody.

Nikki Yadav’s live-in partner Sahil Gehlot during interrogation has claimed that his initial plan was to show the murder as a road accident, Delhi Police sources said on Monday. Sahil further claimed that he had decided to push Nikki out of the car.

However the plan could not be executed and he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat, the police sources added. Sahil then drove for around 40 km with Nikki’s body in the passenger seat of his car and then stashed it in the freezer of his dhaba for several days.

Sahil’s father, Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh were arrested by Crime Branch. According to police sources, Sahil’s father Virender expressed no remorse and had no qualms during the course of the interrogation.

Sahil Gehlot and Nikki Yadav had reportedly gotten married around three years ago in a ceremony conducted in a temple and had not revealed the same to their kin.

(With ANI inputs)

