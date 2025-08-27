Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case: How did concept of 'Stridhan' became a social evil?

The dowry system began as stridhan in ancient India to secure the bride’s future but became exploitative under British policies that denied women property rights. Despite legal reforms like the Dowry Prohibition Act, dowry-related violence remains a major social challenge in India.

The dowry system in India has a long and complex history. What began as a gift for the bride’s financial independence gradually transformed into an exploitative practice, especially during the colonial era. Today, despite legal reforms, dowry continues to be a major social issue.

Origin of dowry in ancient India

The concept of dowry or stridhan dates back to ancient India, where it was originally intended as a gift to the bride. Families would give land, wealth, and resources to ensure the woman’s financial security in her new household. Vedic scriptures also mention forms of dowry, but during this period, it was seen as empowering rather than exploitative.

Evolution in medieval India

By the medieval era, dowry became more of a status symbol, especially among upper-caste families. Wealth, jewelry, and cash were given during marriages, reflecting prestige rather than focusing on the bride’s independence. This shift gradually laid the foundation for its misuse.

Transformation during the British rule

A critical turning point came under British colonial rule. In 1793, Lord Cornwallis introduced land reforms that privatized land and, more importantly, prohibited women from owning property. As a result, gifts to the bride legally became her husband’s property, dowry shifted from being the bride’s wealth to a mandatory payment to the groom’s family, The dowry system became exploitative, leading to widespread financial pressure on brides’ families.

Opposition to the dowry system

Over centuries, several thinkers and reformers criticized dowry like Al-Biruni observed the commodification of women. Reformers such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against social evils, including dowry and sati. In the 1980s, activists like Satya Rani Chadha and Shahjahan Apa launched the anti-dowry movement after personal tragedies. Organizations such as Shakti Shalini continue to support victims.

Dowry in modern India

Despite the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, dowry remains widespread. Laws like Section 498A of the IPC came to address harassment and violence. Yet, dowry-related deaths and abuse are still reported, reflecting the challenges in enforcement.

Transformation of dowry system

From its origins as stridhan to its distortion under British colonial policies, the dowry system has undergone drastic transformations. Despite having strong laws against dowry in India, dissolving the practice requires continuous reform, awareness, and social change.