Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSSSC PET exam city details 2025 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; get direct link HERE

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so strong?

Why astrology apps are becoming Gen Z's guide for love, career?

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?

Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'

Nikki Bhati's Dowry Murder Case: What are legal rights and remedies every woman should know?

Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case: How did concept of 'Stridhan' became a social evil?

Janhvi Kapoor breaks her silence on Param Sundari being compared to Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express: 'Not all...'

Ibrahim Ali Khan built six-pack abs without giving up biryani, shawarma; here's how

What Lord Ganesha’s four arms truly symbolise? Lesser-known spiritual meaning explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so strong?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so stro

Why astrology apps are becoming Gen Z's guide for love, career?

Why astrology apps are becoming Gen Z's guide for love, career?

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?

Which sectors may be hardest hit by US tariffs? How many people may lose jobs?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case: How did concept of 'Stridhan' became a social evil?

The dowry system began as stridhan in ancient India to secure the bride’s future but became exploitative under British policies that denied women property rights. Despite legal reforms like the Dowry Prohibition Act, dowry-related violence remains a major social challenge in India.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 03:06 PM IST

Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case: How did concept of 'Stridhan' became a social evil?
Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case: How did concept of 'Stridhan' became a social evil?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The dowry system in India has a long and complex history. What began as a gift for the bride’s financial independence gradually transformed into an exploitative practice, especially during the colonial era. Today, despite legal reforms, dowry continues to be a major social issue.

Origin of dowry in ancient India

The concept of dowry or stridhan dates back to ancient India, where it was originally intended as a gift to the bride. Families would give land, wealth, and resources to ensure the woman’s financial security in her new household. Vedic scriptures also mention forms of dowry, but during this period, it was seen as empowering rather than exploitative.

Evolution in medieval India

By the medieval era, dowry became more of a status symbol, especially among upper-caste families. Wealth, jewelry, and cash were given during marriages, reflecting prestige rather than focusing on the bride’s independence. This shift gradually laid the foundation for its misuse.

Transformation during the British rule

A critical turning point came under British colonial rule. In 1793, Lord Cornwallis introduced land reforms that privatized land and, more importantly, prohibited women from owning property. As a result, gifts to the bride legally became her husband’s property, dowry shifted from being the bride’s wealth to a mandatory payment to the groom’s family, The dowry system became exploitative, leading to widespread financial pressure on brides’ families.

Opposition to the dowry system

Over centuries, several thinkers and reformers criticized dowry like Al-Biruni observed the commodification of women. Reformers such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against social evils, including dowry and sati. In the 1980s, activists like Satya Rani Chadha and Shahjahan Apa launched the anti-dowry movement after personal tragedies. Organizations such as Shakti Shalini continue to support victims.

Dowry in modern India

Despite the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, dowry remains widespread. Laws like Section 498A of the IPC came to address harassment and violence. Yet, dowry-related deaths and abuse are still reported, reflecting the challenges in enforcement.

Transformation of dowry system

From its origins as stridhan to its distortion under British colonial policies, the dowry system has undergone drastic transformations. Despite having strong laws against dowry in India, dissolving the practice requires continuous reform, awareness, and social change.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax demand of Rs...
Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax dem
Hyderabad Horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts into Musi river
Hyderabad horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav vs Baseer, Zeeshan; they fight with Anupama for this reason
School holidays this week: Hariyali Teej to Ganesh Chaturthi, states declare holidays; check dates HERE
School holidays this week: Hariyali Teej to Ganesh Chaturthi, states declare hol
International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions
International Dog Day: Check celebs and their adorable dog companions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE