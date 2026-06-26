FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold, silver prices fall: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices fall today: Check city-wise rates in here

'Darkest chapter in history of Indian democracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Emergency anniversary

'Biggest blow to India's democracy': Rekha Gupta on Emergency

Venezuela Earthquake: Why Scientists Still Can't Predict Earthquakes Accurately

Venezuela Earthquake: Why Scientists Still Can't Predict Earthquakes Accurately

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Nihang Sikhs clash with police, breach barricades at Himachal-Uttarakhand border, Dehradun on alert

The Uttarakhand police at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border have been on alert, as a section of the Nihang Sikh jatha attempted to breach police security to continue their march towards Hemkund Sahib.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 06:20 AM IST

Nihang Sikhs clash with police, breach barricades at Himachal-Uttarakhand border, Dehradun on alert
Tensions over Nihang Sikhs march continued as a section among them clashed with police on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttarakhand police at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border have been on alert, as a section of the Nihang Sikh in Uttarkhand attempted to breach police security to continue their march towards Hemkund Sahib. However, they were stopped by the police who have .  

The Sikh Jatha was coming from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali, amid the ongoing dispute related to Karnaprayag. 

After the incident, talking about the matter, SSP Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal said, "Dehradun police have been on full alert at the Kulhal barrier since this morning, and at around 5:00, some Nihangs had come from Zirakpur... Several rounds of talks were held with them at the barrier, as well as at the nearby Paonta Sahib Gurudwara. Some people accepted our demand and stayed put but a small group of about 15 to 20 people tried to break through another barrier. We are all here regarding this. Any such incident will be dealt with with utmost severity. There has been some talk of people returning. The police will make every effort, with minimum force, to ensure that this is resolved."

After Nihang Sikh groups announced their plan to march towards Dehradun, the police tightened the security and deployed several personnels at the border in advance. This comes amid rising tensions linked to a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag and Nagrasu gurdwaras.

Police, Nihang Sikhs clash at border

The incident took place on late Thursday night when at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border after a large group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with the police, pushed through security barricades at the Kulhal checkpoint in Vikasnagar area here, and proceeded towards Hemkund Sahib.

Visuals from the incident showed intense face-off between the police and the Sikh Jatha which turned the Kulhal-Vikasnagar border into a virtual fortress, with a police personnel seen in riot gear standing behind multi-layered metal barricades.

The incident is surprising as the group had expressed satisfaction over their discussions with senior officials and despite this, a section of Nihangs remained firm on continuing their march.
Speaking to ANI, Akali Jasdeep Singh said the group has placed three key demands, including action against police officials allegedly involved in the case and suspension of those responsible for what they termed wrongful detention of members.He also insisted that the group would only return once four detained members were released and sought unhindered passage towards Rudraprayag.

Karnaprayag incident

On June 16, a dispute broke out in Karnaprayag between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and residents. Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is "monitoring the matter seriously" and assured prompt action.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices fall: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices fall today: Check city-wise rates in here
Nihang Sikhs clash with police, breach barricades at Himachal-Uttarakhand border, Dehradun on alert
Nihang Sikhs clash with police, breach barricades at borde
'Darkest chapter in history of Indian democracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Emergency anniversary
'Biggest blow to India's democracy': Rekha Gupta on Emergency
‘Push Siya From the Fort if Guilty’: Her father demands justice for Ketan, claims no clue about Chetan
Siya's father demands justice for Ketan, says no clue about Chetan
'I Like Him': What Siya Goyal told her parents before the marriage proposal; Here's what we know
'I Like Him': What Siya Goyal told her parents before the marriage proposal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement