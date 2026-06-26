Nihang Sikhs clash with police, breach barricades at Himachal-Uttarakhand border, Dehradun on alert

The Uttarakhand police at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border have been on alert, as a section of the Nihang Sikh jatha attempted to breach police security to continue their march towards Hemkund Sahib.

The Uttarakhand police at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border have been on alert, as a section of the Nihang Sikh in Uttarkhand attempted to breach police security to continue their march towards Hemkund Sahib. However, they were stopped by the police who have .

The Sikh Jatha was coming from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali, amid the ongoing dispute related to Karnaprayag.

After the incident, talking about the matter, SSP Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal said, "Dehradun police have been on full alert at the Kulhal barrier since this morning, and at around 5:00, some Nihangs had come from Zirakpur... Several rounds of talks were held with them at the barrier, as well as at the nearby Paonta Sahib Gurudwara. Some people accepted our demand and stayed put but a small group of about 15 to 20 people tried to break through another barrier. We are all here regarding this. Any such incident will be dealt with with utmost severity. There has been some talk of people returning. The police will make every effort, with minimum force, to ensure that this is resolved."

After Nihang Sikh groups announced their plan to march towards Dehradun, the police tightened the security and deployed several personnels at the border in advance. This comes amid rising tensions linked to a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag and Nagrasu gurdwaras.

Police, Nihang Sikhs clash at border

The incident took place on late Thursday night when at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border after a large group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with the police, pushed through security barricades at the Kulhal checkpoint in Vikasnagar area here, and proceeded towards Hemkund Sahib.

Visuals from the incident showed intense face-off between the police and the Sikh Jatha which turned the Kulhal-Vikasnagar border into a virtual fortress, with a police personnel seen in riot gear standing behind multi-layered metal barricades.

The incident is surprising as the group had expressed satisfaction over their discussions with senior officials and despite this, a section of Nihangs remained firm on continuing their march.

Speaking to ANI, Akali Jasdeep Singh said the group has placed three key demands, including action against police officials allegedly involved in the case and suspension of those responsible for what they termed wrongful detention of members.He also insisted that the group would only return once four detained members were released and sought unhindered passage towards Rudraprayag.

Karnaprayag incident

On June 16, a dispute broke out in Karnaprayag between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and residents. Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is "monitoring the matter seriously" and assured prompt action.