Night curfew, weekend lockdown: Here’s a state-wise list of Covid curbs still in place

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, several state governments have imposed fresh restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the country.

India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.10 crore, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday (January 30, 2022). The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here is a list of states that have imposed lockdown-like restrictions or night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19:

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday (January 27, 2022) lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops in the city. However, the night curfew will remain in place in the national capital.

However, schools, educational institutes, gyms will remain closed as the order did not mention anything on these. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has recently met a delegation of parents of children and agreed with their demand for reopening schools.

Maharashtra: According to the new rules, the number of guests allowed at weddings has been fixed at 100. Whereas, only 50 people are allowed for funerals. All places of worship will remain open on all days. Restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will be allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Haryana: The state government had recently extended Covid-imposed restrictions till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. The Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) has categorically said that the orders passed on January 5, 10, and 13 will continue.

In addition to this, the Haryana government, on Friday, also issued an order to relax Covid-19 restrictions and allowed the cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.

The government also allowed the physical classes of Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both government and private to open with immediate effect from February 1.

Karnataka: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has announced relaxations on COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state including the night curfew. This comes after the state witnessed a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

In the new order issued by the state, Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said that the government offices will open with 100 per cent capacity and other public places like bars, hotels will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

While the government has allowed relaxations, it has also emphasised following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at restaurants, bars, hotels and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter these places.

Kerala: Restrictions will be imposed in Kerala. Only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays --January 23 and 30. The review meeting has decided to allow working women with children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill persons to work through the work from home system. It directed institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks, to ensure no gatherings take place and operate strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin has announced to reopen schools for classes 10-12 from February 1. The night curfew in Tamil Nadu has also been lifted. According to the new rules, the number of guests allowed at weddings has been fixed at 100. Whereas, only 50 people are allowed for funerals. All places of worship will remain open on all days. Restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will be allowed to function with 50% capacity.