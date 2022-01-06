Night curfew timings extended in Noida, Ghaziabad from today amid COVID-19 surge

After a surge of COVID-19 cases was witnessed in the two cities, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to extend the timings of the night curfew imposed in Noida and Ghaziabad. The new night curfew timings will come into effect from today, January 6.

This comes as the cities of Noida and Ghaziabad accounted for a large chunk of fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh reported 3,121 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, out of which 960 cases were from Noida and Ghaziabad only, according to the health department.

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in Uttar Pradesh, a fresh set of guidelines was issued by the administration for districts with more than 1000 active cases at present. These guidelines include the closure of schools and the reduction of the hotel, restaurant, and cinema hall capacity.

A UP health official had earlier said, “In districts with over 1000 active cases, schools up to Class 10 will remain till January 14 while places such as cinema halls, gyms, spas, banquet halls, and restaurants will have to operate with 50 percent capacity. At present, only Gautam Buddha Nagar has over 1,000 active cases.”

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the night curfew timings in Noida and Ghaziabad have been extended by two hours. The night curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 a.m, instead of the earlier 11 pm to 5 am, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The new guidelines also state that a maximum of 100 people will be allowed at any event conducted in a closed space, while 50 percent of total capacity will be allowed in open spaces. The schools for classes 1 to 10 have been closed till January 14 due to the COVID-19 surge.

The Uttar Pradesh government has further reiterated that there is no need to panic amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. Till now, more than 13 crore vaccine doses have been administered in UP till now, the state government said.