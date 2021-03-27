Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday, here's what's allowed, what's not

As the second wave of coronavirus wreaks havoc in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that night curfew will be imposed across the state from Sunday. The announcement comes after the state recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the pandemic began last year.

Stringent 'prohibitory orders' would be re-enforced till further notice, even as the CM said that the state did not want to go for another lockdown.

"The number of increasing cases is a cause of concern. I don't want to impose another lockdown. All districts must strengthen their health infrastructure and bed capacity," Thackeray said.

A detailed notification would be issued soon by the concerned authority. The move came after a review meeting of several ministers, Mantralaya officials, divisional commissioners, collectors, municipal commissioners, police officers, district civil surgeons and the Covid-19 Task Force.

What's allowed, what's now during night curfew

The government has directed shopping malls to remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am. Tourist places that draw huge crowds will also be shut by 8 pm.

As per reports, no restrictions are put on movement at night but a gathering of more than 4 to 5 people in public places has been prohibited. Guidelines have also been issued to private establishments regarding changes in attendance of their employees as well as office hours.

The chief minister has also asked authorities to ramp up testing further and increase the availability of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen beds.

While the government has denied possibilities of statewide lockdown, district chiefs have been given full autonomy to decide when to order lockdowns.