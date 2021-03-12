Night curfew imposed in two districts of THIS state - details here

Night curfew will be imposed in Patiala and Ludhiana districts of Punjab from today, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. The night curfew will remain in place in the district from 11 pm to 5 am beginning March 12.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials or employees, essential services or medical emergency, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public or property would be exempted from these orders.

Ludhiana COVID-19 cases

Ludhiana has seen its infection numbers quadruple in a week. Thursday recorded 186 fresh infections and four more deaths, taking the district's infection numbers to 32,793 and 1,576 deaths.

With 28,323 cases, Ludhiana remains the most affected district in Punjab in terms of total COVID-19 cases and SBS Nagar has the highest active caseload with 1,348 cases.

Patiala COVID-19 cases

Patiala reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and is one among the most affected districts in Punjab with 18,087 total cases. The district has 907 active cases currently and has reported 526 deaths so far, according to the state government's Covid-19 bulletin on Thursday.

Punjab COVID-19 cases

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Punjab is one of the eight most affected states in India that have reported a surge in the daily new COVID19 cases.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana remaining the other seven states.

The Ministry also added that Punjab is one among five states where the active caseload has seen a significant increase in the past month.

The state reported 2,112 active cases on February 11, 2021, which rose to 9,402 cases on Thursday. It is the second-highest growth after Maharashtra, data from the ministry showed.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 1,309 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. The state currently has 10,069 active cases.

Punjab vaccination

195,948 first doses and 59,797-second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the state, according to the latest data.