India

Night curfew imposed in THIS district of Maharashtra, strict COVID-19 rules imposed

During the curfew, everything except medical services, milk supply, and newspapers will remain closed from seven in the evening to six in the morning.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 08:30 PM IST

After janata curfew was imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, night curfew has been imposed in Nandurbar district of the state too, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus. Curfew has been imposed from seven in the evening to six in the morning.

During the curfew, everything except medical services, milk supply, and newspapers will remain closed from seven in the evening to six in the morning. 

The administration has made it mandatory for shops, petrol pump owners, employees, and hawkers to undergo a COVID-19 check within 15 days.

School-college and coaching class operators also have to get their tests done for COVID-19.

From March 18, there will be a complete ban on wedding ceremonies to take place in community halls, lawns and community centres

Meanwhile, gymnasium, cinema hall, auditorium, swimming pools will also remain closed till further orders.

Mumbai COVID-19 guidelines

On the other hand, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued more restrictions and said the building with more than 5 patients will be sealed for any movement, and buildings having less than 5 patients will be sealed only on the floors which have COVID-19 positive patients.

According to BMC as of now, 2762 floors have been sealed with 4183 positive patients. 

The BMC said that 90% of new cases of Mumbai in the past two months have been reported in housing societies only. It also said that strict action will be taken against violators. 

BMC has said that the private centres for COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed to operate 24X7. The development comes as the Centre has approved BMC's proposal in this regard. 

The BMC now aims for around one lakh vaccination every day. In a statement, the BMC said that with the current timing of 8-12 hour shifts for vaccination around 35,000-40,000 people are getting vaccinated every day.

Issuing more restrictions, the BMC said that police cases will be registered against those who skip home quarantine. Moreover, those who flout home quarantine norms will be compulsorily shifted to institutional quarantine.

BMC has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present. As many as 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the civic body on Monday.

