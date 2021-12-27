Night curfew imposed in several states amid Omicron threat- Check full list here

As more and more cases of the Omicron variant are coming forward in the country, many states and union territories are tightening their COVID-19 restrictions and imposing a night curfew during the festive season, to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic from hitting the country.

States such as Maharashtra and Delhi, which have reported the highest number of Omicron cases in the country, have imposed a night curfew and decided to restrict gatherings during the Christmas and New Year period, while other states have followed a similar suit.

Here are the states that have imposed night curfew amid Omicron surge-

Delhi

The Delhi government has decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital from December 27, amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am, till further notice.

Maharashtra

Reporting the highest number of Omicron cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew in the state prohibiting a gathering of more than five people between 9 pm and 6 am.

Karnataka

The night curfew in Karnataka will come into effect from December 28, and the timings for the same will be 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew, which was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will last for 10 days.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a night curfew in the state, which began from December 25, in view of Christmas and New Year. The timings for the night curfew are 11 pm to 5 am.

Assam

The Assam government, which is led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a night curfew in the state, the timings for which are 11:30 pm to 6 am, despite there being no Omicron case in the state.

Haryana

A night curfew has been imposed in Haryana, restricting the movement of people from 11 pm till 5 am, with effect in the state from December 25, 2021. This restriction will be in place till January 5, 2022, as per the government.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state, and the timings for the same are 11 pm to 5 am. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also said that more measures will be taken in MP if necessary.

Gujarat

The duration of the already imposed night curfew in Gujarat has been extended by two hours in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar cities. The new timings are 11 pm to 5 am.