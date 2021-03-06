COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in THIS city of Punjab amid rising cases

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the Punjab administration has imposed a night curfew in Jalandhar from Saturday (March 6). According to Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, the night curfew in Jalandhar will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am. He also added that the order will remain in place until further notifications.

Jalandhar on Friday (March 5) had reported 134 fresh cases. According to a medical bulletin, the district’s total active cases now stands at 856.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases for almost four weeks now.

Also read Rajasthan makes COVID negative report mandatory for people from THESE states, details here

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had ordered a slew of restrictions, including capping limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings, increased COVID testing and night curfew to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 causes in the state.

The CM directed the police to ensure strict enforcement of wearing of masks, along with notification of Covid-19 monitors by all restaurants, marriage palaces, with the Department of Excise and Taxation to be the nodal agency in this regard.

Also read Many institutions in Mumbai closed as Maharashtra records 10,216 new COVID cases in single day

Directing increased testing, Amarinder Singh also ordered mandatory testing of 15 contacts per positive, with review to be undertaken by the Health Department.

The CM, who got his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (March 2), underscored the need for continued supervision of protocols for managing patients with co-morbidities, especially in private facilities.