Night curfew extended in THIS Maharashtra city till March 14, schools to remain closed

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, this city in Maharashtra is extending the night curfew to control the spread of the pandemic. The Pune district administration on Sunday (February 28) extended the night curfew and shutdown of schools till March 14. The residents of the city should note that the essential services are exempted from the curfew during this period.

"COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Pune city till February 28 have been extended to 14 March," said Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor, Pune.

As per the new order, the schools and colleges in the city will remain close till March 14 and no movement of the public would be allowed from 11 pm in the night to 6 am in the morning. This is in the backdrop of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pune.

"As per the new order issued today, schools, colleges and private coaching classes in the city have to remain closed till March 14," Mohol said.

"No public movement except essential services will be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am," he added.

In Pune, the total number of cases has now reached 4,06,453, and the total recoveries are 3,87,527. The active cases in Pune till Saturday (February 27) were 9,860 while the death toll is at 9235.

In its bulletin, the State Health Department said on Saturday that Maharashtra reported 8,623 new COVID-19 cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,938 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier directed the senior officials to take strict action against people and organisations that were found to be flouting COVID-19 guidelines. The chief minister had also asked the municipalities across the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly.

(With inputs from ANI)