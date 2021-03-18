Night curfew extended by two-hours in Punjab, nine districts worst hit by COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a two-hour extension in the night curfew in the state's nine districts worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the daily positivity rate climbing to more than 5%, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Ropar will now have night curfew in place from 9 pm to 5 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am.

The nine districts have been reporting more than 100 cases daily. On Wednesday Punjab reported 2,039 new COVID-19 cases with 35 deaths.

Ludhiana reported 233 cases, Jalandhar 277, Patiala 203, Mohali 222, Amritsar 178, Gurdaspur 112, Hoshiarpur 191, Kapurthala 157 and Rupnagar 113 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Captain Amarinder Singh said the coronavirus situation in the state is critical and warned people of stringent measures if they do not follow COVID-19 rules appropriately.

"COVID-19 is in a very dangerous situation in Punjab again. Yesterday 2,039 positive cases were reported and there were 35 deaths. A day earlier there were 40 deaths in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Punjab's COVID-19 case fatality rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%. After Maharashtra, Punjab has recorded the maximum number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Amarinder Singh has also urged the Centre to review the COVID-19 immunisation strategy amid the rising number of cases in the state. He has asked for vaccination of all age groups in selected areas.

During a virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all states on the COVID-19 situation, Amarinder Singh suggested an occupation-based immunisation drive.