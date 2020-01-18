NIA to investigate 'Bangladesh link' of DSP Davinder Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a case against the accused DSP of the Jammu and Kashmir police, Davinder Singh, after he was caught ferrying terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district with a top Hizbul terrorist, Naveed Babu.

Sources say that Davinder Singh will be taken to New Delhi for further interrogation and investigation in the high profile case. According to reports, NIA has filed a separate case against the officer under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police have said that Davinder Singh had traveled to Bangladesh, where his daughter is studying, on three occasions last year. The investigators are trying to find why he traveled to the country and who he met there since all of the visits took place in a very short period of time.

"The NIA will also investigate the reason for his frequent travel to Bangladesh. He traveled there in March, May, and July in 2019 for just a few days," said a top police source adding that since the J&K police have no jurisdiction for the investigation, the NIA will take it up with their counterparts.

They are also suspecting that Davinder may have met the men from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) -- the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan -- when he traveled there and there could be more to investigate.

Sources in the police added that the few transactions that were made to the police officer's account after he went to Bangladesh are also being looked at. "Where did the money come from? Was he receiving money someone from outside the country? All of these questions need to be answered and the NIA is looking into the investigation from this angle" said an officer.

The J&K police officer was arrested while he was transporting two terrorists and one OGW to Jammu and then to Chandigarh. His arrest came as a big shock to the department as in 2018, he was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry for his role in countering the Pulwama suicide attack which killed eight security forces personnel. The police later ordered the forfeiture of his medal for being disloyal to the service and bringing disrepute to the forces.

Singh had also been involved in many counter-insurgency operations in the '90s when terrorism erupted in the erstwhile state, but his career has since been marred by allegations of extortion. Several questions were raised on his deployment at the highly sensitive airport in Srinagar as he was part of the anti-hijacking unit and was seen posing with the group of foreign envoys who visited the valley on an official tour.