NIA refutes reports of dubious bills claimed by officer in J&K, inquiry findings submitted to MHA

An inquiry was conducted and the allegations were found to be false and baseless, as per the official statement by NIA.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2021, 03:26 PM IST

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) refuted reports circulating on social media about dubious bills claimed by a Superintendent (SP) rank officer of the agency based in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA conducted an inquiry and had found the allegations to be false and baseless, as per the official statement. The NIA has submitted the finding of the inquiry to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In some media, an article is circulating about dubious bills claimed by an SP rank officer of NIA based in Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, an inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found to be false and baseless. The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to MHA," said the probe agency.

NIA stated that the officer in question had demonstrated the "highest standards of professionalism and integrity" during his stint with NIA. The probe agency noted that reporting of unverified facts causes "dissatisfaction and demotivation" amongst various ranks and has the potential to adversely impact their performance.

NIA added that it is fully committed to maintaining the highest level of probity amongst its workforce and does not condone any misdemeanour of any rank or file.

