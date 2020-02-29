NIA raids two locations in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama attack case which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel las year.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided the houses of two more terrorists involved in Pulwama terror attack in South Kashmir district.

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama attack case which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel las year.

The NIA said it has arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner, who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Twenty-two-year-old Shakir was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM.

During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack, the NIA said in a statement.

Accused Shakir Bashir Magrey further revealed that he harboured Dar and Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED.

His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019 and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it, the central probe agency said.

The attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle by Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar had claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.

It is to be noted that five other terrorists involved in the attack have already been eliminated. These are: Muddasir Ahmad Khan, JeM’s Divisional Commander of South Kashmir (killed on March 11, 2019); Pakistani terrorists Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on March 29, 2019) the owner of the car Sajjad Ahmad Bhat of Anantnag (killed on June 16, 2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM’s Commander for Kashmir (killed on January 25, 2020.