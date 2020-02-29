NIA raids two locations in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack

Headlines

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeIndia

India

NIA raids two locations in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama attack case which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel las year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 06:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided the houses of two more terrorists involved in Pulwama terror attack in South Kashmir district.

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama attack case which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel las year. 

The NIA said it has arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner, who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Twenty-two-year-old Shakir was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM. 

During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack, the NIA said in a statement. 

Accused Shakir Bashir Magrey further revealed that he harboured Dar and Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED. 

His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019 and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it, the central probe agency said. 

The attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle by Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar had claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.

It is to be noted that five other terrorists involved in the attack have already been eliminated. These are: Muddasir Ahmad Khan, JeM’s Divisional Commander of South Kashmir (killed on March 11, 2019); Pakistani terrorists Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on March 29, 2019) the owner of the car Sajjad Ahmad Bhat of Anantnag (killed on June 16, 2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM’s Commander for Kashmir (killed on January 25, 2020. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Manipur violence: Who are Meira Paibis, Meitei women’s group standing up against Indian Army? Know their reasons

Step inside Laxmi Vilas Palace, bigger than Buckingham Palace, Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Adah Sharma, Vipul Shah reveal why Vidyut Jammwal is absent from Commando web series: 'If you miss someone...'

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 30 Specialist Grade III, various other posts, know how to apply

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE