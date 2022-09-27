NIA raids on PFI: Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi, All India Imam Council's Maharashtra chief, arrested by Nashik police

NIA (File)

Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi, All India Imam Council's Maharashtra chief, has been arrested by the Nashik Police Crime Branch as part of the NIA raids against Popular Front of India leaders. The raids are underway at several places including Thane, Nashik and Malegaon.

"All India Imams Council state chief Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi and PFI member Rashid Shahdain Shaheed Iqbal taken into custody by Nashik Police Crime Branch u/s 151 late last night," said Police Inspector Hemant Patil on Tuesday.

"Around 40 people linked to PFI have been detained from Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Pune, Thane and Mumbai so far. This entire operation has been carried out by the state's local police with inputs from a Central Agency. All inquiries are underway," said the Maharashtra Police.

In Pune, six people with links to SDPI and PFI have been detained. The police are also conducting raids in five other states.

In Assam, 25 people have been arrested. In Karnataka, 80 to 90 PFI workers of its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and leaders were taken into preventive custody.

In Madhya Pradesh, 21 people in 8 districts have been detained.

Several people were also arrested in Uttar Pradesh, including in Meerut and Bulandshahr.

An undisclosed number of people have been detained in connection with the raids.

A source told news agency ANI that the agency has been grilling those detained. They haven't been arrested so far. All those detained are PFI members.

According to reports, information against these PFI members had been received on September 22, when the agency launched a mammoth operation against the group in over 100 locations across the country.

105 PFI members were arrested and over 200 were detained.

NIA, the country's premier anti-terror agency, has been investigating a total of 19 PFI-linked cases.

With inputs from ANI