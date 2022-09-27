Search icon
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr

Uttar Pradesh: An undisclosed number of people have been detained in connection with the raids.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

NIA (File)

Raids against the Popular Front of India members continued on Tuesday as the National Investigation Agency raided the premises of PFI members at several locations in western Uttar Pradesh. These locations include the cities of Meerut and Bulandshahr.

An undisclosed number of people have been detained in connection with the raids.

A source told news agency ANI that the agency has been grilling those detained. They haven't been arrested so far. All those detained are PFI members.

According to reports, information against these PFI members had been received on September 22, when the agency launched a mammoth operation against the group in over 100 locations across the country.

105 PFI members were arrested and over 200 were detained.

NIA, the country's premier anti-terror agency, has been investigating a total of 19 PFI-linked cases.

With inputs from ANI

