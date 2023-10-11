NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

In August, the NIA had raided the houses of several PFI operatives in Malappuram.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at the premises of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, among other states.

According to official sources, the raids are underway at several places in Maharashtra since Wednesday early morning.

A team of NIA officials has reached Abdul Wahid Sheikh's residence at Mumbai's Vikhroli area. Sheikh was acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case.

The NIA is also conducting raids in multiple areas at Madurai in the PFI case.

In addition to this, the NIA along with the local police started conducting raids at Old Delhi's Ballimaran which falls under the Hauz Qazi police station area. The NIA reached the area early on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in September, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in the houses of former PFI workers in four districts of Kerala-Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad.

In August, the NIA had raided the houses of several PFI operatives in Malappuram. The raids were conducted at residences of Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer, who were all part of the banned PFI.

The searches came after the NIA in early August had attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, one of the PFI's largest and oldest arms and physical training centres.