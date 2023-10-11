Headlines

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Adventure Activities in Thailand: Thrills and excitement in your package

India’s most expensive wedding costs more than wedding of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Vanisha Mittal, bride's lehenga...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Superfoods to help recover from Dengue fever

Upcoming Indian films that can earn Rs 1000 crore

Inside pics of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's sea-facing house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

HomeIndia

India

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

In August, the NIA had raided the houses of several PFI operatives in Malappuram.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at the premises of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, among other states.

According to official sources, the raids are underway at several places in Maharashtra since Wednesday early morning.

A team of NIA officials has reached Abdul Wahid Sheikh's residence at Mumbai's Vikhroli area. Sheikh was acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case.

The NIA is also conducting raids in multiple areas at Madurai in the PFI case.

In addition to this, the NIA along with the local police started conducting raids at Old Delhi's Ballimaran which falls under the Hauz Qazi police station area. The NIA reached the area early on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in September, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in the houses of former PFI workers in four districts of Kerala-Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad.

In August, the NIA had raided the houses of several PFI operatives in Malappuram. The raids were conducted at residences of Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer, who were all part of the banned PFI.

The searches came after the NIA in early August had attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, one of the PFI's largest and oldest arms and physical training centres.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahindra Thar 5-door new images out, looks as massive as Mahindra Scorpio-N, launching in…

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Assembly Elections 2023: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

RBI bans this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE