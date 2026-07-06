NIA names Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed as mastermind in Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet

Reportedly, the anti-terror agency has named Saeed both in his individual capacity and as the head of the terror outfit LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF). More than two dozen people, most of them tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam attack that occurred on April 22 last year.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (July 5) filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025. The additional chargesheet was filed before the Special NIA Court in Jammu. Reportedly, the anti-terror agency has named Saeed both in his individual capacity and as the head of the terror outfit LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF). More than two dozen people, most of them tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam attack that occurred on April 22 last year.

According to the NIA, there is evidence to suggest that the attack was orchestrated from across the border. Hafiz Saeed had allegedly planned the attack, directed terrorists, and monitored its execution from Pakistan. Saeed has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Charges against Saeed, who is also accused of perpetrating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, include criminal conspiracy and waging war against India. The supplementary chargesheet is an extension to the NIA's original 1,597-page chargesheet. It details Pakistan's role in the attack, Saeed's involvement, and forensic and technical evidence collected from the attack site.

The NIA had filed its first chargesheet in December 2025, naming the Pakistan-based handler Sajid Jatt. It also named three terrorists who were killed in Operation Mahadev in July 2025, two arrested accused, and the banned outfits LeT and TRF for conspiring and executing the deadly attack. On April 22, 2025, terrorists had opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and one local guide. A First Information Report (FIR) was first lodged at the Pahalgam Police Station. After initial investigations, the Union Home Ministry handed over the case to the NIA.