NIA makes first arrest in Pulwama attack case, nabs JeM operative who provided shelter to bomber

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama attack case which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel las year.

The NIA said it has arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner, who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

The attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019 at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle by Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar had claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.

Earlier this month, as India mourned the loss of 40 jawans on the first anniversary of the attack, an NIA official told PTI that its probe had reached a dead end after five persons, who were either conspirators or executors of the ghastly attack, were eliminated by security forces in various encounters during last one year.

However, the NIA made a major breakthrough on Friday and made its first arrest. Shakir Bashir Magrey was produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Friday and remanded to 15 days of NIA custody for his detailed interrogation.

Twenty-two-year-old Shakir was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM.

During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack, the NIA said in a statement.

Accused Shakir Bashir Magrey further revealed that he harboured Dar and Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED.

His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019, and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it, the central probe agency said.

Further, he was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019, the NIA added.

During the investigation, the make, model and number of the car used in the attack was ascertained by NIA to be a Maruti Eeco car through forensic examination of the remnants of the car, which were seized from the spot after the blast.

This has been corroborated by accused Shakir Bashir Magrey, the agency said.

The explosives used in the attack were determined to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX through forensic investigation.

The investigation has also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber to be Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father.

Five other terrorists involved in the attack have already been eliminated. These are: Muddasir Ahmad Khan, JeM’s Divisional Commander of South Kashmir (killed on March 11, 2019); Pakistani terrorists Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on March 29, 2019) the owner of the car Sajjad Ahmad Bhat of Anantnag (killed on June 16, 2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM’s Commander for Kashmir (killed on January 25, 2020.