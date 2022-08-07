Search icon
Delhi: NIA arrests ‘active ISIS member’ involved in funds collection

The active ISIS member has been arrested from his Batla House residence in Delhi. Further investigations in the case are in progress, NIA said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Representational image (ANI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an active ISIS member from Delhi, an official said on Sunday. The official claimed the ‘radicalised’ individual was collecting funds for the global terror group.

Mohsin Ahmad was arrested from his Batla House residence in Delhi by a search party on Saturday, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said. Ahmad originally hails from Patna in Bihar.

The spokesperson said the NIA conducted a search in the residential premises of the accused and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to ISIS' online and on-ground activities. The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on June 25.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," the spokesperson said, adding he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further ISIS' activities.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

On July 31, the anti-terror agency had carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states -- Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Arariya in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

