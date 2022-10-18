NIA: Homes of sharpshooters from Lawrence Bishnoi gang raided

According to sources on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stormed the Sonipat location of Lawrence Bishnoi's sharpshooters.

Famous gangsters Raju Basodi and Akshay Palda's homes were searched by the NIA. The NIA said that Raju Basodi and Akshay Palda are responsible for more than twenty serious criminal occurrences in North India. In an ongoing probe targeting gangs and their connections to terrorist organisations, the NIA searched numerous places earlier that day in several states around northern India.

The searches were carried out across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and the National Capital Region (NCR) in order to break up and disrupt the growing alliance of terrorists, criminals, drug smugglers, and traffickers with bases both in India and overseas.

On the basis of certain inputs, separate NIA teams conducted these raids at several gangsters' sites concurrently in collaboration with state police forces, a source with knowledge of the matter said ANI.

Similar searches were carried out by the NIA on September 12 in 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and the NCR region.

The NIA sweep came after the anti-terror agency began looking into this connection after the re-registration of two cases that had previously been filed by the Delhi Police on August 26 of this year. Some of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates, both in India and overseas, who are organising and carrying out such criminal and terrorist actions have been found and arrested.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier stated that "the recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people."

"These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large."

The NIA investigations also showed that these illegal activities were part of a widespread conspiracy including terrorists, criminals, and drug trafficking networks and cartels that operated from both inside and outside the nation.

When the NIA conducted its first massive raid against such gangs, it claimed that "many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were now operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia."

(With inputs from ANI)

