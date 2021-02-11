NIA files chargesheet in Khalistani flag hoisting case in Moga, 6 accused named

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (February 11) filed a charge sheet in the case of hoisting of Khalistani flag at the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex in Punjab's Moga by the Cadres of Sikhs For Justice (SJF) last year.

As many as six accused have been named in the charge sheet. The investigation revealed that accused Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh were radicalised members of SFJ, a proscribed unlawful association and conspired with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SJF.

All three were involved in hoisting the Khalistani flag at DC Office Complex on August 14, 2020, and also tearing of the National Flag hoisted on the premises.

A video of the incident was made and sent to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SJF, which was broadcasted by them on various social media platforms like YouTube, US Media International and SJF Channel to propagate the secessionist agenda of SFJ and in support of Referendum-2020 for making the separate State of Khalistan. Accused Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh have also sent funds through money transfer services to accused Inderjit Singh and Jaspal Singh after commissioning of a crime.

During the investigation, various electronic devices such as laptop, hard disc, mobile phones containing incriminating material were seized from the accused persons establishing their strong involvement in the commission of a crime. Further investigation in the case is on.