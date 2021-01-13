NIA files charge sheet against arms suppliers in Sri Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma murder case

The National Investigation Agency filed a supplementary charge-sheet before the Special NIA Court in New Delhi against three accused in a case related to the killing of Amit Sharma, President of an organisation called Sri Hindu Takht.

The three accused have been identified as Ashish Kumar, Javed, and Arshad Ali. A case has been filed under section 120B of IPC, sections 16, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities( Prevention) Act, 1967 ( as amended), and Section 25 of Arms Act, 1959.

It is to be noted that two unknown motorcycle-borne assailants killed Amit Sharma as a part of an organised conspiracy hatched by terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF).

The motorcycle-borne men shot Amit Sharma near Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana in 2017. Sharma, who had joined the organisation two months ago, had come to meet a friend at a flower shop near a temple. He was about to go back into his car when the two attackers fired four shots. He died on the spot

The murder was one among eight such cases of serial killings/attempted killings that took place in Punjab in 2016-2017 with a view to cause terror and communal disturbance.

The investigation conducted by the NIA had established that the accused persons had helped facilitate the crime by supplying illegal firearms used in the murder.

They had supplied illegal arms including .32 bore pistols which, along with other weapons/fire arms, were used in target killing cases in Punjab.

Earlier, NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 15 accused persons in this case.