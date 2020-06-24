Headlines

India

NIA files charge-sheet against 12 persons in ISIS Chennai case

The case is related to fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM cards used by ISIS terrorists for their activities in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 08:00 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against 12 accused persons in a case related to fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM cards used by ISIS terrorists for their activities in India.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused are Pachaiyappan (37), A Rajesh (34), Anbarasan T (27), Abdul Rahiman (44), Liyakath Ali (29), Mohammed Haneef Khan (29), Imran Khan (32), Mohammed Zaid (24), Ejaz Pasha (46), Hussain Shariff (33), Khaja Mohideen (52) and Mahboob Pasha (48), said an official.

"Investigation of the case revealed that after the release of the key conspirator and ISIS terrorist named Khaja Mohideen on bail in a case relating to the murder of a Hindu leader from Central Prison, Puzhal in February 2019, he had conspired with one Liyakath Ali with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS in India," the NIA said in a release.

They procured a large number of SIM cards fraudulently activated by accused Pachaiyappan and accused Rajesh at Chennai besides by accused Anbarasan and accused Abdul Rahman at Salem between September and December 2019, it added.

Mohideen radicalised his associates Haneef, Imran, Zaid, Ejaz, Shariff and Mahboob of Bengaluru on the violent extremist ideology of ISIS, and conspired with them to further the activities of the terror group in India, the agency said.

Mohideen and Mahboob Pasha also procured through the co-conspirators, country-made firearms and prohibited ammunition besides jungle camping equipment, pursuant to their intention to establish a wilayah (province) of ISIS near forests in South India with a view to wage violent jihad on behalf of the global terrorist organisation.

According to the agency, the case was originally registered in Chennai December 28, 2019, based on a complaint filed by the Territorial Sales Manager of Airtel, Kancheepuram that some Airtel SIM cards were fraudulently activated using identity documents of various persons without their knowledge for unlawful gain.

"The SIM cards were activated in Chennai and during the subsequent investigation, it was found that similar fraudulent activation of Vodafone SIM cards was also done at Salem. The SIM cards procured from Chennai and Salem were provided to Mohideen, who used them for communicating with his co-conspirators and terror associates and for the procurement of illegal arms and ammunition for preparing and perpetrating ISIS-related terrorist activities in India," the NIA said.

Further investigation is continuing in the case.

