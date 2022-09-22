Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested

The agency, in consonance with the Enforcement Directorate, has raided the houses of national, state and local leadership of PFI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
NIA (File)

In what is billed as its largest operation ever, the National Investigation Agency has launched search operations across 10 states against operatives of several suspicious groups, mainly the Popular Front of India, for supporting terrorism. The raids are taking place at the premises of those suspected of being involved in organizing terror training camps, radicalizing youths, and funding other terror activities.

The agency, in consonance with the Enforcement Directorate, has raided the houses of national, state and local leadership of PFI, officials said. Reacting to the raids, PFI said the "fascist regime" had used agencies to silence those dissenting against it. 

In Tamil Nadu, NIA has conducted searches at the houses of PFI office bearers in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. The Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam was also raided. 

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, NIA and ED searched the houses of PFI's state and district level leaders, including PFI chairman OMA Salem. The raids were conducted in Manjeri and Malappuram districts.

Over 100 PFI operatives have been arrested. 

More information is awaited. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.