NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested

NIA (File)

In what is billed as its largest operation ever, the National Investigation Agency has launched search operations across 10 states against operatives of several suspicious groups, mainly the Popular Front of India, for supporting terrorism. The raids are taking place at the premises of those suspected of being involved in organizing terror training camps, radicalizing youths, and funding other terror activities.

The agency, in consonance with the Enforcement Directorate, has raided the houses of national, state and local leadership of PFI, officials said. Reacting to the raids, PFI said the "fascist regime" had used agencies to silence those dissenting against it.

In Tamil Nadu, NIA has conducted searches at the houses of PFI office bearers in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. The Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam was also raided.

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, NIA and ED searched the houses of PFI's state and district level leaders, including PFI chairman OMA Salem. The raids were conducted in Manjeri and Malappuram districts.

Over 100 PFI operatives have been arrested.

More information is awaited.