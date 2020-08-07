Headlines

NIA court in Guwahati rejects bail plea of activist Akhil Gogoi

Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year amid protests against the CAA in Assam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2020, 11:53 PM IST

A Special NIA Court in Guwahati on Friday rejected the bail plea of activist Akhil Gogoi who has been jailed for allegedly inciting people during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam. 

According to NIA, the case pertains to a larger conspiracy hatched by CPI (Maoist) wherein Akhil Gogoi and other accused persons intentionally conspired, and incited acts preparatory to the commission of terrorist acts.

"The conspiracy included disrupting supplies & services essential to the life of the community and causing damage and destruction of public & private property aimed at striking terror in a section of people of India. Accused Akhil Gogoi and others have used the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament as an opportunity to further the Maoist agenda and to promote enmity between different groups and to do acts, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, thus endangering security & sovereignty of the State." the NIA claimed. 

A charge-sheet was filed against Akhil Gogoi and other accused persons on May 29, 2020. 

Gogoi had applied for bail in NIA court on July 9. After hearing the arguments on bail petition for 10 days, the NIA court, in its 45-pages order, rejected the bail petition.

The court said in its order that it cannot be said that the accusations against Akhil Gogoi are wholly improbable.  

Akhil Gogoi will now move the Gauhati High Court, his lawyer told reporters. 

A peasant leader, Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year as a preventive measure amid protests against the CAA in Assam. 

Later, a case was registered against him and he was subsequently handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA, which is probing the cases related to violence in the northeastern state, had earlier also conducted raids at Gogoi`s residence in Guwahati.

Akhil Gogoi is an active leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) which is a peasant organisation based in Assam.

