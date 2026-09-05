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NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Valley massacre: What happened in the 2013 ambush?

Thirteen years after the deadly Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack that wiped out several top Congress leaders, an NIA court has convicted all 10 accused in the case. Know more about the matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Valley massacre: What happened in the 2013 ambush?
10 convicted after 13-year wait in Jhiram Ghati massacre. (X)
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Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Ghati massacre is one of the most brutal and darkest chapters of Maoist violence that claimed at least 29 lives, including several Congress party leaders. In a major development in the case after 13 years, a special NIA court in Bastar district on Saturday convicted all 10 accused, bringing a close to a long legal process in the case.

 

These 10 convicts include Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Snna alias Chamru and Mahadev Nag. Notably, when the trial began, one more accused was involved who died during the proceedings, while others named during the wider investigation were either killed in encounters or surrendered.

 

What happened in the Jhiram Ghati attack?

 

The attack took place on May 25, 2013, when a convoy carrying Congress leaders was travelling through the Jhiram Valley in Bastar after the party's event. When the convoy passed through a forested stretch, maoist cadres ambushed it, leaving 29 killed and over 30 injured. Several Congress party leaders, including Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh, former state Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma, and former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, were killed in the attack, wiping out a major part of the Congress leadership in the state.

 

 

NIA investigation

 

The case was initially registered by the Bastar Police, later being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A chargesheet was filed by NIA in September 2014 before the special court in Jagdalpur. In 2023, NIA issued a public advertisement seeking further information for the case.

 

The final verdict of the case was expected on August 31 but was deferred by the special court to September 5.

 

Meanwhile, for those who must be wondering why the case took 13 long years to get its verdict, it should be noted that the trial had hundreds of hearings and several legal developments along the way. The investigation also remained active on the political front. Both BJP and Congress have traded allegations over the attack.

 

Interestingly, the Supreme Court in 2020 dismissed a plea filed by the Chhattisgarh government challenging a judicial commission’s decision not to examine additional witnesses.

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