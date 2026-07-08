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NIA conducts pan-India raids over online ISIS-AQIS radicalisation plot

NIA conducted nationwide searches in a case related to an online terror radicalisation conspiracy aimed at establishing an Islamic state in India through violent jihad.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

NIA conducts pan-India raids over online ISIS-AQIS radicalisation plot
NIA conducts pan-India raids over online ISIS-AQIS radicalisation plot (ANI)
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids across India in a case linked with an alleged ISIS and AQIS radicalisation plot to establish an Islamic state in India through violent jihad against the democratically elected government. The raids were aimed at promoting the ideology of the ISIS and AQIS terrorist organisations.

The NIA searched 20 locations with different teams across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Delhi as part of the agency's ongoing investigation, according to NIA statement.

In the raids, which were conducted on Wednesday, the NIA teams confiscated various digital devices and electronic data storage, which will be taken for forensic examination as part of the probe into the alleged radicalisation conspiracy along with other anti-national activities, it said.

The agency also worked on connectivity analysis of the arrested accused and other intelligence inputs to mark locations and individuals potentially linked to the conspiracy. Investigators have found that the arrested accused and their accomplices were allegedly involved in radicalising vulnerable youth across many parts of the country by the means of spreading extremist propaganda, violent jihadi content and misinformation on online platforms.

The probe has further found out that several accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers and were allegedly engaged in promoting extremist ideology and advancing an anti-India agenda. The NIA said efforts are continuing to identify other individuals connected to the conspiracy, which was aimed at destabilising the country and establishing a so-called “Caliphate” through violent means.

 The agency has so far arrested 11 accused persons and one juvenile in the case. The NIA had taken over the investigation from the Vijayawada Police in May this year after initial findings pointed to a wider terror-linked conspiracy with possible interstate and international connections.

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