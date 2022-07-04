NIA chief Dinkar Gupta meets HM Amit Shah on Udaipur, Amravati killings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NIA director Dinkar Gupta met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in his office in New Delhi, days after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the NIA to take over the investigation into the gruesome deaths in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and Amravati, Maharashtra.

Also, RAED: Maharashtra Government to reduce VAT on fuel soon: CM Eknath Shinde

Two men beheaded Kanhaiyalal Kumar in broad daylight on June 28 in Udaipur, while a pharmacy store owner named Umesh Kolhe was killed on June 21 in Amravati by a group of at least five men.

In Amravati killing case, a district court in Amravati sent the key accused and Irfan Sheikh, the mastermind in the murder case to police custody till July 7. The accused, identified as Irfan Sheikh, was arrested by Amravati police in Nagpur on Sunday. The six accused have been identified as Mudassir Ahmad (22); Shah Rukh Pathan (25); Abdul Thoufique (24); Shoaib Khan (22); Atib Rashid (22) and Yusufkan Bahadur Khan (44).

So far, investigators think the chemist was murdered in retribution for a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial statements about the Prophet Muhammad on television. Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were recognised in the video as the attackers in the case of Udaipur.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

NIA on Thursday said it suspects the role of a "terror gang and not a terror outfit".

The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.