NIA arrests two in Jharkhand in a terror funding case related to PLFI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people in connection with a terror funding case related to the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

The accused, Jai Prakash Singh Bhuiyan, and Amit Kumar are residents of Torpa, district Khunti, Jharkhand. NIA has arrested both of them for pertains to seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh in cash which was being deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi.

Both of them were produced before NIA Special Court, Ranchi and have been taken on police remand for five days for further investigation.

The searches were conducted by NIA at five different locations in Torpa, Jharkhand during which incriminating documents, electronic devices and other materials were recovered from premises of accused Jai Prakash Singh Bhuiyan and Amit Kumar, who continued to be involved in further channelizing the illegitimate money of PLFI. Subsequent to searches, both the accused have been arrested.

During investigation, it was established that this money was part of a large scale extortion racket run by PLFI wherein the extorted levy amount collected from the contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand was being invested into shell companies floated by PLFI members.

Till now, bank deposits of Rs 68.17 lakh and other movable and immovable properties worth Rs 70 lakh have been attached in this case. In more than two dozen bank accounts in the names of shell companies and family members of Dinesh Gope, transactions worth more than Rs 2.5 crore have also surfaced. NIA has already filed a charge sheet against ten arrested accused and one absconding accused. Further investigation is on.

(With inputs from Zee Media's Manish Shukla)