NIA arrests Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Nadia module leader in connection to Burdhwan Blast case

National Investigation Agency(NIA) arrested Jahirul Sheikh, an accused in Burdwan Blast case, from Indore on August 11.

A resident of Nadia, West Bengal, absconding Jahirul Sheikh, was charge-sheeted on July 23, 2015, for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to commit terrorist acts and wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh.

The accused Jahirul Sheikh is a senior leader of JMB Nadia Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB and was also involved in activities of JMB in India to further its cause.

He was booked under section 120B, 121A, 122, 123, 307, 326, 286 and 34 of IPC, 3&4 of Explosive Substance Act, Section 16, 18, 18A, 19, 20 of UA(P) Act.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Indore on Monday for obtaining a transit remand for the purpose of producing the accused before a special NIA court in Kolkata.

Burdwan Blast Case is related to large scale conspiracy by JMB to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IED’s, explosives and handmade grenades were recovered during the investigation of the case in 2014. A total of 33 accused have been charge-sheeted in this case.