The accused had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs), ANI reported. The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with PIOs since 2023, NIA said.

The central agency has further found that the CRPF personnel was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits. Jat was nabbed by the NIA in Delhi and held in custody until June 6 by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts for interrogation on the matter.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers. The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that it was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits. NIA, which had nabbed and arrested Moti Ram from Delhi, is continuing to interrogate the accused, who was remanded to the agency's custody till 6th June by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts," as per the NIA release.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stated that it had arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Gujarat's Kachchh district, for allegedly sharing classified information related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent.

READ | MP politician caught in 'compromising situation' on Delhi-Mumbai expressway arrested