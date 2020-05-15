NHRC takes cognisance of migrant woman walking on Agra highway pulling her child sleeping half hung on suitcase

As per reports, the migrant woman was walking all the way from somewhere in Punjab to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh till she caught the attention of the media persons.

After media reports showed a migrant woman pulling a suitcase with her child sleeping half hung on it as she walked on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate of Agra.

As per reports, the migrant woman was walking all the way from somewhere in Punjab to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh till she caught the attention of the media persons.

"The Commission has observed that it is aware of the unprecedented situation and that the Central and the State governments are working sincerely to address every issue coming up during the lockdown but it is strange that the pain of the child and the family could be seen and felt by many enroute, except the local authorities. Had the local authorities been vigilant, some relief could immediately be provided to the aggrieved family and others facing the similar hardships. The incident amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC," a statement from the Commission said.

NHRC has sought a detailed report within four weeks in the matter including the action taken against the responsible officials and assistance provided to the victim families.

Further observing the news reports about miseries of people during the lockdown, the Commission said it is forced to intervene in order to sensitize the Central and the State authorities to deal with the situation with an approach of respect to human rights of the public at large, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society.

The Commission also took note of another reported incident of apathy of public authorities where a female migrant labourer delivered a child on road and continued her journey within two hours after that on way to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra.

NHRC said that such incidents only indicate the carelessness and inappropriate approach of the local public authorities who do not bother to come forward to see the reality at the ground.