NHRC's BIG direction against unsafe sleeper buses, orders states to remove...

This move comes after recent fatal bus fires, including one in Rajasthan that killed 20 people, highlighting concerns over passenger safety.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 12:45 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directions to all Chief Secretaries of states to remove all sleeper coach buses that violate safety norms. The complaint referred to recent incidents where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to preventable deaths. 

The NHRC, in a letter, stated, " The complainant alleged that a recurring and fatal flaw in the design of public transport buses is endangering the lives of passengers. Specifically, the driver's cabin in certain buses is completely separated from the passenger compartment, which prevents timely detection of fires and communication during emergencies. The complaint refers to recent incidents where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to preventable deaths. The complainant asserts that this constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and highlights systemic negligence by vehicle manufacturers and approving authorities. 

The complaint seeks urgent intervention to mandate safety design improvements, fix accountability, and ensure compensation to affected victims and families."The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, Member, took cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter."The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Govt. of India, New Delhi and the Director, Central Institute of Road Transport, Pune, Maharashtra, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission. A copy of the complaint is attached herewith," the letter further said.

Pursuant to the direction of the Commission, the Director, Central Institute of Road Transport, submitted an action taken report dated November 3.11.2025, wherein it is stated that in pursuance of the request received from the Transport Dept. of Rajasthan, the CIRT, Pune, had conducted a technical investigation of the case commencing from October 18, 2025. As a part of its investigative findings, the CIRT identified shortcomings in the bus body building, which violates the safety standards prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). These findings have been formally communicated to the Transport Department of Rajasthan."The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has already notified all bus-related safety standards for implementation, including Automotive Industry Standards AIS:052 for general bus body building and AIS:119 specifically for sleeper buses. Driver partition door is not permitted as per provision of AIS:119. As per AIS:119, minimum 4 Nos. of emergency exits are mandatory for buses with length of 12 mtr and 5 Nos. of emergency exits are mandatory for buses with length of more than 12 mtr. Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS) is mandatory as per AIS:119 since 2019," the letter added.

(ANI)

