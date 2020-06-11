NHRC issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over mismanagement of COVID-19 situation

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to Delhi and Union Health Ministry about the harships faced by the citizens of the natonal capital due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals, and inadequate testing which are leading to huge loss of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to Delhi and Union Health Ministry about the harships faced by the citizens of the natonal capital due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals, and inadequate testing which are leading to huge loss of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by Ajay Maken, Ex-President, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

"He has not come up with mere allegations, rather he has made apparent sincere efforts to provide data in support of his complaint, which if true, raise a serious issue of the inappropriate approach of the government agencies towards the plight of the general public amounting to a serious issue of violation of human rights," the notice stated.

Further, the letter alleged that there was a 'massive delay' in conducting the last rites of those who died during the pandemic season, and accused the administration of 'not conducting COVID-19 tests' on the symptomatic deceased, therefore violating WHO and ICMR norms.

The commission has urged the Delhi Government and Union Health Ministry to consider the matter in consultation with each other to ensure a comprehensive report within ten days.

The commission has further noted that Delhi was one of the worst affected cities so far as a 'large number of people have died'.

"It is not incorrect to state that the number of COVID-19 patients, in the country, are increasing day by day and the recovery rate is above 48 per cent but it is also true that a large number of people have died and the National capital is one of the worst affected cities so far," it stated.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia earlier stated in a press conference that that by July 31 there will be 5.5 lakh COVID cases and around 80,000 beds will be needed in the case.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, it can be said that there is transmission in the community, but whether there is 'community transmission' or not can be declared only by the central government since it is a 'technical term'. The minister called the COVID-19 crisis the "biggest tragedy in 100 years."

Notably, conflicting reports regarding the COVID-19 outbreak have become a highlight among the local and central authorities in the national capital over the past few days. While the Delhi Health Minister has insisted that community transmission has begun in Delhi, the central government is yet to announce it officially and several officials still maintain that the third phase of coronavirus transmission has not commenced till now.