NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government over arrest of 5 activists

The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance over the arrest of five human rights activists in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The NHRC has also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and asked for a response in the next four weeks.

Earlier, historians Romila Thapar, Devaki Jain, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande, and Maya Daruwala filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the arrest of the five activists.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra police raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested them for suspected Maoist links, sparking a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.

The Supreme Court has said that it will have a hearing at 4 pm today.

After simultaneous searches at the residences, prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad, and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi were arrested.

The petition against the arrest of the activists was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which agreed to give an urgent hearing today itself at 3:45 PM.

The petitioners have sought the release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case and demanded an independent probe.

The petitioners have also urged the apex court to seek explanation from Maharashtra for 'sweeping round of arrest' in the case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has fixed for 2:15 pm the hearing on the plea of rights activist Gautam Navlakha, claiming his arrest by Maharashtra Police to be illegal.