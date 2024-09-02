Twitter
NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...
    The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has used several ideas to make travel smooth on national highways across India. To enhance smooth travel at toll plazas it uses FasTag. Now, it has announced the implementation of a GIS (Geographic Information Systems) based software on select toll plazas.

    NHAI will track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software for seamless movement of traffic on national highways. According to a statement, these toll plazas have been identified based on congestion feedback received through 1,033 national highway helpline.

    The live monitoring and tracking system will provide congestion alerts and lane distribution recommendations when the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, it added. The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.

    Apart from providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the statement said the software will share details related to the live status of queue length in meters, total waiting time and vehicle speed at toll plaza.

    It will also provide congestion alert and lane distribution recommendation, if the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit, the statement added. In addition, it said the software will provide updates related to current weather conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and decongest the toll plazas.

     

