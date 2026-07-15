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NHAI raises toll fee at major plazas in Punjab, Haryana: Check new rates here

For most private vehicles, tolls have gone up by Rs 5 to Rs 10. The increase is likely to raise expenses for daily travelers and commercial vehicles that regularly use these stretches.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

NHAI raises toll fee at major plazas in Punjab, Haryana: Check new rates here
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Travel on multiple National Highways in Punjab and Haryana just got a bit costlier. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised toll rates at eight major plazas, with the new charges taking effect from July 15. The hike will affect commuters on key routes linking Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Faridkot and Abohar.

For most private vehicles, tolls have gone up by Rs 5 to Rs 10. The increase is likely to raise expenses for daily travelers and commercial vehicles that regularly use these stretches.

Check new rates here

At Kalajhar Toll Plaza on the Patiala Bypass (NH-64), cars and LMVs will now pay Rs 115 for one way and Rs 175 for a return trip. For buses and trucks, the fare is Rs 390 for a single journey and Rs 585 for both ways.

On the Tapa-Bathinda stretch (NH-7) at Lehrabega Toll Plaza, car and LMV charges have been set at Rs 80 for a single trip and Rs 120 for return. Buses and trucks will be charged Rs 270 and Rs 400 respectively.

At Kot Karor Toll Plaza on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Harike-Faridkot-Bathinda route (NH-15), cars and LMVs will pay Rs 50 for one way and Rs 70 for return. The revised rates for buses and trucks are Rs 165 and Rs 250, as reported by Indian Express.

On the Chandigarh-Kharar-Ludhiana corridor (NH-5) at Ghulal Toll Plaza, cars and LMVs will now be charged Rs 115 for a single trip and Rs 170 for return. Buses and trucks will pay Rs 390 and Rs 580.

At Kala Tibba Toll Plaza on the Abohar-Sito-Ginno-Dabwali stretch, cars and LMVs will now pay Rs 50 for a single journey and Rs 80 for a return trip. Buses and trucks have been set at Rs 175 and Rs 265 respectively.

On the Malout-Abohar Bypass-Sadhuwali section of NH-7, Khuian Sarvar Toll Plaza has revised rates to Rs 105 for one-way and Rs 155 for return for cars and LMVs. For buses and trucks, the charges are Rs 350 and Rs 520.

At Shekhpura Toll Plaza on the Maur-Romana Mandi route (NH-254), cars and LMVs will be charged Rs 55 for a single trip and Rs 85 for return. The new fares for buses and trucks are Rs 185 and Rs 280.

On the Sangrur-Dogal Kalan stretch of NH-52, Paind Toll Plaza will charge cars and LMVs Rs 95 for a single trip and Rs 145 for a return. Buses and trucks will pay Rs 325 and Rs 485.

Why did NHAI increase toll rates?

Toll charges are revised by NHAI periodically under the National Highways Fee Rules. Inflation and WPI are the key factors used to update fees, and revisions happen at different times for different plazas based on their contracts.  

While a Rs 5-Rs 10 increase may look minor for a one-time trip, regular commuters, fleet owners and logistics companies will likely see a bigger impact over time as the new rates roll out on these busy highway sections.

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