FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Creating Your Own Opportunity: How Graduates Can Use Pitch Decks to Approach Startup Founders

Creating Your Own Opportunity: How Graduates Can Use Pitch Decks to Approach Sta

SEISAE 2026 Concludes Successfully at Gyan Ganga College of Technology, Highlighting Global Industry Insights and Research Innovation

SEISAE 2026 Concludes Successfully at Gyan Ganga College of Technology, Highligh

Maatrubhumi release date: Salman Khan follows Animal, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar route; sets box office clash with Eetha

Maatrubhumi release date: Salman follows Animal, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar route

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

NHAI plans to end cash toll payments from April 1, 2026: FASTag, UPI to become mandatory

NHAI is considering ending cash payments at National Highway toll plazas from April 1, 2026, with FASTag and UPI proposed as the only payment modes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

NHAI plans to end cash toll payments from April 1, 2026: FASTag, UPI to become mandatory
NHAI plans to end cash toll payments from April 1, 2026: FASTag, UPI to become mandatory (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is contemplating discontinuing cash transactions at National Highway fee plazas across the country from April 1, 2026, with all toll payments proposed to be processed exclusively through digital modes such as FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the move is aimed at developing a fully digital tolling ecosystem and consolidating the gains achieved in electronic toll collection. The transition is expected to enhance 'Ease of Commuting' by improving lane throughput, reducing congestion at fee plazas and ensuring greater consistency and transparency in toll transactions.

NHAI said that over the past few years, FASTag penetration has crossed 98 per cent, significantly transforming toll collection practices in the country. Currently, a majority of toll transactions are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTags affixed to vehicles, enabling seamless and contactless movement across toll plazas.

In addition, UPI payment facilities have been operationalised at National Highway toll plazas to provide instant and accessible digital payment options.

As per National Highway fee rules, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid and functional FASTag are charged twice the applicable user fee if payment is made in cash. Users opting to pay via UPI are charged 1.25 times the applicable user fee for the respective vehicle category.

Plaza-level assessments indicate that cash-based payments contribute to congestion, longer waiting times during peak hours and transaction-related disputes. A complete shift to digital-only payments is expected to strengthen operational efficiency, improve traffic management and minimise delays at more than 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and Expressways in the country.

The initiative aligns with NHAI's broader objective of developing a technology-driven and high-efficiency National Highway network that delivers faster and seamless services to highway users nationwide.  

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees drop but crosses Rs 100 crore in India
Ramayana box office day 2: Ranbir, Yash film crosses Rs 100 crore in India
CBSE Board Exams 2027: When will Class 10, 12 exams begin? Check subject-wise datesheet, key details
CBSE Board Exams 2027: When will Class 10, 12 exams begin? Check details
New Yalta After US Midterm? China plans Trump-Putin talks as Ukraine raises alarm over being left out
Trump, Putin, Xi: Will China bring world leaders together to end Ukraine war?
NHAI plans to end cash toll payments from April 1, 2026: FASTag, UPI to become mandatory
NHAI plans to end cash toll payments from April 1, 2026
E20 Petrol Row: Karnataka seeks regular fuel quality tests, consumer compensation after 31.2% ethanol found in sample
E20 Petrol Row: Karnataka seeks fuel tests, consumer compensation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement