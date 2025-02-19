NHAI said that all National Highway toll plazas operate on ICD 2.5 protocol which gives real-time tag status. Therefore, customers can recharge their Fastag anytime.

New Fastag Rules 2025: NHAI has issued a clarification regarding the new FASTag Rules 2025, saying customers can recharge any time before crossing a toll plaza. The clarification comes after several reported suggested declining transactions on FASTags which are not active for more than 60 minutes prior to read time and up to 10 minutes after read time. NHAI said that all National Highway toll plazas operate on ICD 2.5 protocol which gives real-time tag status. Therefore, customers can recharge their Fastag anytime.

"The Circular No NPCI/2024-25/NETC/004A, dated 28.01.2025 issued by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has no impact on FASTag customer experience," it said. It added that the circular by NPCI was to facilitate the resolution of disputes between the acquirer bank and issuer bank on FASTag status while vehicle crosses Toll Plazas. "The Circular also aims to ensure that the FASTag transactions are created within reasonable time of vehicle passing a Toll Plaza so that customers are not harassed by late transactions," it said.

Link FASTag wallet to UPI

NHai urged FASTag customers to link their FASTag wallet to UPI/Current/Saving Accounts under the auto-recharge setting to eliminate the need for manual recharges. Customers can continue to recharge their FASTag any time before reaching the toll, using a variety of payment channels such as UPI, net banking, and more. NHAI further added that some toll plazas on State Highways are still on ICD 2.4 protocol which needs regular updates of Tag status. It is being planned to shift all such Toll plazas to ICD 2.5 protocol, shortly.

