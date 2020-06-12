Headlines

NHAI becomes first construction sector organisation to go ‘Fully Digital’

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has gone ‘Fully Digital’, with the launch of cloud-based and Artificial Intelligence-powered Big Data Analytics platform – Data Lake and Project Management Software in view of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 02:48 PM IST

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has gone ‘Fully Digital’, with the launch of cloud-based and Artificial Intelligence-powered Big Data Analytics platform – Data Lake and Project Management Software in view of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In the current Covid-19 pandemic scenario, the NHAI employees ar working without any fear of physical contact and touching of physical files. 

The lockdown period was used by NHAI to train its employees about using high-tech software.

The entire project management workflow of NHAI is transformed from manual to the online portal based, wherein the complete project execution operations including ‘workflow with time lines’ and ‘alert mechanism’ have been configured.

All project documentation, contractual decisions, and approvals are now being done through the portal only.

With advance analytics, the Data Lake software will forecast the delays, likely disputes, and will give advance alerts. Thus apart from expediting the decision making, it will also facilitate in taking correct and timely decisions as the system is likely to predict the financial impacts of different alternatives based on the historical data. This will reduce a lot of disputes.

The complete project documents and correspondences will be stored in digital format in the cloud-based ‘Data Lake’ linked with GIS tagging and Unique Project ID, so that the project data can be easily retrieved as and when required from any location.

