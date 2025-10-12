Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hu

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, step-by-step guide to download

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

To address these growing challenges, the NHAI Lucknow unit has submitted a detailed proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is now awaiting the ministry’s final approval to begin work.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The three-lane Lucknow–Sitapur National Highway is set to get a major upgrade, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approving plans to expand it into a six-lane corridor. The move aims to ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance travel speed on one of the state’s most crucial routes.

According to an official survey, the highway currently handles nearly 38,000 light and heavy vehicles daily. With traffic volumes steadily rising for the past 15 years, NHAI officials cautioned that without immediate expansion, the route could soon face severe congestion and a higher risk of accidents.

To address these growing challenges, the NHAI Lucknow unit has submitted a detailed proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is now awaiting the ministry’s final approval to begin work.

No Land Acquisition Required

One of the biggest advantages of this project is that no new land will need to be acquired. Officials confirmed that the existing roadway already has adequate land on both sides to support the expansion.

This will significantly reduce the project’s overall cost, as land compensation often exceeds the cost of construction itself. The absence of a land acquisition process will also help the project proceed swiftly once approvals are in place.

Construction to Begin Soon

Officials estimate that construction can be completed within 12 to 18 months, given that no land acquisition is necessary. The NHAI has classified the widening as a priority project, and the tendering process is expected to begin immediately after approval is received.

The expansion is expected to ensure smoother traffic movement and improve travel safety for years to come.

Toll Plaza Management to Return to NHAI

Changes are also on the horizon for the Mampur–Itauja toll plaza on the Sitapur highway. Currently managed by a private company, the toll plaza’s contract will expire in April 2026, after which NHAI will resume direct control.

A new procurement process will be launched for toll operations, accompanied by a fresh vehicle survey. Plans are also in motion to upgrade scanners and strengthen internet connectivity to reduce delays and long queues at the toll gates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haryana CM Saini issues BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter how influential...'
Haryana CM's BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter...'
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer
Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered..
Watch: Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Crown Jewel match
Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Cr
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE