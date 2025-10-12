BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

To address these growing challenges, the NHAI Lucknow unit has submitted a detailed proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is now awaiting the ministry’s final approval to begin work.

The three-lane Lucknow–Sitapur National Highway is set to get a major upgrade, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approving plans to expand it into a six-lane corridor. The move aims to ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance travel speed on one of the state’s most crucial routes.

According to an official survey, the highway currently handles nearly 38,000 light and heavy vehicles daily. With traffic volumes steadily rising for the past 15 years, NHAI officials cautioned that without immediate expansion, the route could soon face severe congestion and a higher risk of accidents.

To address these growing challenges, the NHAI Lucknow unit has submitted a detailed proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is now awaiting the ministry’s final approval to begin work.

No Land Acquisition Required

One of the biggest advantages of this project is that no new land will need to be acquired. Officials confirmed that the existing roadway already has adequate land on both sides to support the expansion.

This will significantly reduce the project’s overall cost, as land compensation often exceeds the cost of construction itself. The absence of a land acquisition process will also help the project proceed swiftly once approvals are in place.

Construction to Begin Soon

Officials estimate that construction can be completed within 12 to 18 months, given that no land acquisition is necessary. The NHAI has classified the widening as a priority project, and the tendering process is expected to begin immediately after approval is received.

The expansion is expected to ensure smoother traffic movement and improve travel safety for years to come.

Toll Plaza Management to Return to NHAI

Changes are also on the horizon for the Mampur–Itauja toll plaza on the Sitapur highway. Currently managed by a private company, the toll plaza’s contract will expire in April 2026, after which NHAI will resume direct control.

A new procurement process will be launched for toll operations, accompanied by a fresh vehicle survey. Plans are also in motion to upgrade scanners and strengthen internet connectivity to reduce delays and long queues at the toll gates.