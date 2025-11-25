Next National Lok Adalat to be held on THIS date, check eligibility criteria

The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled for 13 December 2025, offering another chance to traffic violators to settle their pending traffic challans and penalties. These fines will come at reduced rates with processes to clear challans being completed in a short span of time.

How is National Lok Adalat useful?

Lok Adalat is organised under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) framework and removes burden on courts while helping owners of two-wheelers to clear their long-pending challans quickly. With these lok adalats, the defaulters are spared from long court hearings and time-consuming legal disputes.

Before the year ends, this is the quickest and most hassle-free way to clear all the pending dues and fines and travel burden free.

According to the official schedule released by legal authorities, the 4th National Lok Adalat for 2025 will be held on Saturday, 13 December 2025. This session is designed to cover disputes and compoundable offences, and for vehicle owners it means an opportunity to deal with traffic challans issued by state traffic departments.

Which challans are eligible/ not eligible for waiver in the Delhi Lok Adalat?

Minor traffic violations, such as not wearing a seat belt, driving without a helmet, and improper parking, mentioned on the Delhi Traffic Police portal by July 31, 2025, are allowed to be settled during the Lok Adalat. However, more serious cases of drunk driving, jumping signals, and even those including accidents are not part of the settlement process.

How can you register for Delhi Lok Adalat Token?

Vehicle owners are required to first complete an online token registration from the NALSA website. Here, the vehicle owners have to first fill out an application form and submit required documents. The owners will receive a token number along with an appointment letter through phone or email. They need to then download their challans and will be given a time frame. At that time, they must appear at the Lok Adalat with their documents.