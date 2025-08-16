Next-generation GST reforms to be introduced soon: What will become cheaper? What will become costlier?

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Sneak peek inside Taylor Swift's must-have skincare and makeup routine for a flawless, radiant look

'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange

India's BIG statement on Trump-Putin Alaska summit, says, 'The way forward...'

The Bengal Files trailer launch stopped; Kolkata Police arrives on scene; Vivek Agnihotri calls out 'dictatorship'

'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan

Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics

Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve coming soon: 5 K-dramas fans must watch before release

Did Putin send body double to meet Trump in Alaska? Conspiracy theories emerge, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 cr

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Next-generation GST reforms to be introduced soon: What will become cheaper? What will become costlier?

In a bid to reduce tax burden on citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 'next-generation GST reforms' during his Independence Day speech on Friday, i.e., August 15, stating the same would be introduced on the occasion of Diwali, 2025. What benefits will the middle-class get? Let's talk

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

Next-generation GST reforms to be introduced soon: What will become cheaper? What will become costlier?
Representative Image credit: Shutterstock

TRENDING NOW

In a bid to reduce tax burden on citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 'next-generation GST reforms' during his Independence Day speech on Friday, i.e., August 15, stating the same would be introduced on the occasion of Diwali, 2025. According to a report by Mint, people aware of the developments on the GST front said that goods falling under the 12 percent GST slab may come under the 5 percent GST slab, while goods falling under the 28 percent GST slab may come under the 18% GST slab.

Moreover, as the report suggested, citing sources, there would be an additional 40 percent GST slab for goods falling under the category of sin, which includes tobacco products like cigarettes and beer. 

What will become cheaper?

As per sources, quoted by Mint, the fresh GST reforms will make daily essentials slightly more affordable -- from groceries to everyday items including medicines and electronic items including televisions and washing machines. In addition, education services, agricultural products, bicycles, and even insurance are likely to become cheaper -- delivering a massive relief to households and farmers. 

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces next-generation GST reform with...

Here's what PM Modi said 

During his address to the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major overhaul of the GST system, promising to introduce a next-generation tax regime with significantly lower rates this Diwali, which he described as "double-Diwali gift" for the contrymen.

"I am going to give a great gift this Diwali. Over the past eight years, we implemented a major GST reform and simplified taxes. Now, the time has come for a review. We have conducted it, consulted with states, and are set to introduce a ‘next-generation GST reform’," the Prime Minister said from the Red Fort.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct lin
IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE