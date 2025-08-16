Next-generation GST reforms to be introduced soon: What will become cheaper? What will become costlier?

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why
INDIA
In a bid to reduce tax burden on citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 'next-generation GST reforms' during his Independence Day speech on Friday, i.e., August 15, stating the same would be introduced on the occasion of Diwali, 2025. What benefits will the middle-class get? Let's talk
In a bid to reduce tax burden on citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 'next-generation GST reforms' during his Independence Day speech on Friday, i.e., August 15, stating the same would be introduced on the occasion of Diwali, 2025. According to a report by Mint, people aware of the developments on the GST front said that goods falling under the 12 percent GST slab may come under the 5 percent GST slab, while goods falling under the 28 percent GST slab may come under the 18% GST slab.
Moreover, as the report suggested, citing sources, there would be an additional 40 percent GST slab for goods falling under the category of sin, which includes tobacco products like cigarettes and beer.
As per sources, quoted by Mint, the fresh GST reforms will make daily essentials slightly more affordable -- from groceries to everyday items including medicines and electronic items including televisions and washing machines. In addition, education services, agricultural products, bicycles, and even insurance are likely to become cheaper -- delivering a massive relief to households and farmers.
ALSO READ | Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces next-generation GST reform with...
During his address to the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major overhaul of the GST system, promising to introduce a next-generation tax regime with significantly lower rates this Diwali, which he described as "double-Diwali gift" for the contrymen.
"I am going to give a great gift this Diwali. Over the past eight years, we implemented a major GST reform and simplified taxes. Now, the time has come for a review. We have conducted it, consulted with states, and are set to introduce a ‘next-generation GST reform’," the Prime Minister said from the Red Fort.